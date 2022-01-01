Go
StormBreaker Brewing

8409 N Lombard • $$

ESB Single$4.00
EXTRA STORMBREAKER **GABF 2020 Silver Medal Award!**
E.S.B. - 5.8% ABV | 46 IBU
Fruity and earthy aromas. Biscuity maltiness with a touch of caramel, balanced with spicy, herbal, and fruity hop notes.
Safety Meeting Single$3.50
Single Hop Pale Ale | 5.2% | 24 IBU | 16oz |
This version of our single-hopped pale ale series has delicate floral and white grape notes with the same light-bodied, fruity and refreshing base of a pale ale
Mississippi Red Single$3.50
Red Ale | 5.8% ABV | 29 IBU | 16oz |
This Citra dry-hopped red gives the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, but balanced with caramel flavors for a smooth finish
Total Rekolsch Single$3.25
Kolsch Ale - 5.2% ABV | 23 IBU | 16oz |
Pilsner nose, Noble hops on the palate, fermented at cooler temps, and lagered for a clean crisp finish with the perfect touch of sweetness
House Martell Single$4.00
HOUSE MARTELL **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Bronze Medal Award!**
Hazy Pale Ale - 6% ABV | 50 IBU **Best of Craft Beer 2019 Bronze Medal Award!**
Dry-hopped with Citra, with copious amounts of Mosaic added in the whirlpool. Aromas of grapefruit and papaya.
Buffalo Smile Single$3.75
Hazy IPA | ABV 8% | 80 IBU | 16 oz Cans
Cascade, Columbus, Ella, Strata, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops make this double IPA as smooth as silk tropical hop oasis
Cloud Ripper Single$4.50
West Coast IPA | 6.4% ABV | 78 IBU | 16oz
Dry-hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra Hops. Citrus, floral, and pine notes
**US Open Beer Championship 2019 Gold Medal Award!**
Winter Coat Single$1.75
Winter Ale | 7.5% ABV | 35 IBU | 16oz
Chocolate malt and special B, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops, sweet orange peel, blackberries, and 100% delicious honey malt lining
Hazy...So Hot Single$4.00
Let Me Know How It Gose Single$3.00
Sour Gose | 5.% ABV | 18 IBU | 16oz Can
Traditional style tart wheat with an American twist. Salinic flavor comes from French gray sea salt. The tartness comes from lactic acid cultured using the ‘kettle sour’ method.
8409 N Lombard

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
