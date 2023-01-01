Sunbury restaurants you'll love
Sansotta's Fresh Italian - Sunbury Mills Plaza
Sansotta's Fresh Italian - Sunbury Mills Plaza
137 OH State Route 3, Sunbury
District 13 - 45 E Granville Street
District 13 - 45 E Granville Street
45 E Granville Street, Sunbury
|Popular items
|Kicken' Nashville Tenders
|$14.99
Dry-rub fried Nashville chicken tenders served with our loaded fries & a small side of jalapeño slaw.
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled *chicken topped with fresh spinach, sliced tomato, fresh-cut mozzarella cheese, & topped with pesto & a balsamic glaze.
|District Greens Salad
|$11.99
Dinner portion; Fresh mixed greens topped with candied black walnuts, dried cherries & goat cheese; Served with champagne vinaigrette.