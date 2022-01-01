Surprise American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Surprise
More about Venue Taproom
FRENCH FRIES
Venue Taproom
13699 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise
|Popular items
|Bone-in
|$11.95
Fresh never frozen hand cut wings. Brined for 24 hours to ensure the juiciest wings you’ve ever had. Tossed in any one of our scratch made sauces.
Not your typical sports bar wings! All servings are 10 pieces
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.95
Marinated panko crusted shrimp with
lemon aioli, shredded romaine, sliced tomatoes and house pickles. Served with our house made southwest hot wing sauce.
|Mojo Cuban Sandwich
|$14.95
Mojo marinated slow roasted pulled
pork, sliced ham, gruyere cheese, house pickles and classic yellow mustard. Pressed in a fresh hoagie roll.
More about State 48 Brewery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State 48 Brewery
13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise
|Popular items
|Pretzels
|$12.00
|Cauliflower Wings
|$14.00
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$11.00