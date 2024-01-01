Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Surprise
/
Surprise
/
Chicken Nuggets
Surprise restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Haldi Surprise
13761 W Bell Rd., Surprise
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets with Fries
$7.00
tender chicken nuggets and thick cut french fries served with ketchup and creamy butter sauce.
More about Haldi Surprise
Rio Mirage Cafe
13863 West Bell Road, Surprise
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$9.50
More about Rio Mirage Cafe
