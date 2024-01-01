Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Surprise

Surprise restaurants
Surprise restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Haldi Surprise

13761 W Bell Rd., Surprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets with Fries$7.00
tender chicken nuggets and thick cut french fries served with ketchup and creamy butter sauce.
More about Haldi Surprise
Rio Mirage Cafe

13863 West Bell Road, Surprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nuggets$9.50
More about Rio Mirage Cafe

