Buffalo chicken pizza in Syracuse

The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.50
grilled buffalo-sauced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, mozzarella, housemade bleu cheese dressing,
celery
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$21.20
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and topped with a hot sauce swirl.
|Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.25
Blue Cheese Base, Mozzarella, Hot Chicken, and a swirl of Hot Sauce.
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.45
Blue Cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and a swirl of hot sauce.