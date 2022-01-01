Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.50
grilled buffalo-sauced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, mozzarella, housemade bleu cheese dressing,
celery
More about The Distillery
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.20
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and topped with a hot sauce swirl.
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.25
Blue Cheese Base, Mozzarella, Hot Chicken, and a swirl of Hot Sauce.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.45
Blue Cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and a swirl of hot sauce.
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Our Buffalo Sauce base with fried or marinated chicken, mozzarella topped with blue cheese drizzle
More about The Pizza Cutters

