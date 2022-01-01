Chicken wraps in Syracuse
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$9.29
Chicken tenders tomato bacon lettuce and ranch dressing and a flour tortilla
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clinton Street Pub
127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$14.35
Crispy Sal's tenders, bacon, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, in a wrap
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Boom Boom Chicken-Wrap
|$7.99
Fried chicken, boom boom sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato
|Chicken Parmigian-Wrap
|$7.99
Fried or grilled chicken, red sauce and mozzarella.
|Grilled Chicken-Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and American cheese.