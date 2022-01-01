Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken wraps

*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
More about The Distillery
Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Wrap$9.29
Chicken tenders tomato bacon lettuce and ranch dressing and a flour tortilla
More about Nestico's Too
Clinton Street Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clinton Street Pub

127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse

Avg 3.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.35
Crispy Sal's tenders, bacon, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, in a wrap
More about Clinton Street Pub
The Pizza Cutters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boom Boom Chicken-Wrap$7.99
Fried chicken, boom boom sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Parmigian-Wrap$7.99
Fried or grilled chicken, red sauce and mozzarella.
Grilled Chicken-Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and American cheese.
More about The Pizza Cutters

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Calamari

Clams

Pretzels

Cheese Fries

Pancakes

Salmon

Cheesecake

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston