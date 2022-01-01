Taco Gordo

Go
Full-service bar and taqueria in the heart of the Old North End!

TACOS

208 North Winooski Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco$5.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder. GLUTEN FREE.
Guacostada$5.00
beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, crema and salsa roja on a crispy tostada shell.
VEGETARIAN + GLUTEN FREE
Al Pastor Taco$5.00
Tinga Taco$5.00
chicken braised in house adobo. GLUTEN FREE
The Gordo Burrito Supreme$12.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, cheese, crema, shredded cabbage, cilantro, rolled on a fresh flour tortilla
Crispy Boi Tostada$5.00
beans, seasoned ground beef, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and crema on a cripsy tostada shell.
GLUTEN FREE
Chips$3.50
fried fresh daily, served with house salsa roja. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
The Gordo Burrito$11.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cilantro
Guacamole$5.00
avocados, fresh lime juice, salt. 3.25oz cup. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
Bean Taco$3.00
grandma's recipe. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
Location

208 North Winooski Ave

Burlington VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
