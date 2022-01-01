Caesar salad in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb croutons
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Fresh all natural chicken breast, marinated & grilled, crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb focaccia croutons.
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Cedar House Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with house-made Caesar dressing