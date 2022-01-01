Caesar salad in Tahoe City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb croutons
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
Fresh all natural chicken breast, marinated & grilled, crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb focaccia croutons.
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
9fc4df86-b5c7-40a8-8158-b93a45fb97da image

 

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cedar House Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with house-made Caesar dressing
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
classic preparation
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

