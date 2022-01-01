Go
Toast

Tanner's Bar & Grill

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

13350 College Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Fried$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
House Lenexa$9.50
House Salad
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Original Fried Flavored & Charred$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Tater Tots$2.50
Fries$2.50
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

13350 College Blvd

Lenexa KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Grinders Stonewall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

119TH & QUIVIRA - OP

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston