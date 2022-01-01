Tarla Mediterranean Grill
GIFT CARD LOOKUP/CHECK YOUR GIFT CARD BALANCE:
https://www.toasttab.com/tarla-mediterranean-grill/findcard
Today, people want to both relish their meal and know where the ingredients are coming from. At Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare whenever possible.
Tarla, meaning "field" in Turkish, implies the fertile expanse of earth that can provide for the people around it. True to our namesake, the Tarla Grill aims to yield nourishing, creative, and culturally exciting eats originating from Turkey and Greece, lands heralded for their cuisine and a culture that takes pride in the relationship between mankind and the land!
GRILL
1480 1st St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1480 1st St
Napa CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ca' Momi Osteria
Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.
Namaste Indian Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Petit Soleil
Come in and enjoy!