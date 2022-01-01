Go
Tarla Mediterranean Grill

Today, people want to both relish their meal and know where the ingredients are coming from. At Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare whenever possible.
Tarla, meaning "field" in Turkish, implies the fertile expanse of earth that can provide for the people around it. True to our namesake, the Tarla Grill aims to yield nourishing, creative, and culturally exciting eats originating from Turkey and Greece, lands heralded for their cuisine and a culture that takes pride in the relationship between mankind and the land!

GRILL

1480 1st St • $$

Avg 4.3 (4400 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Dip Trio$15.00
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tzatziki, Pita, Olives
Turkish Meatballs$17.00
Grilled Meatballs, White Truffle-Chickpea Pesto Mushrooms, Yellow Potatoes, Fried Kale
CHICKEN KEBAB$29.00
36 Hours Mediterranean Spiced Marinated Chick-en Breast, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri
Chicken Doner(Gyro)$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Kebab on Pita**\t
Chicken Kebab / Spicy Aioli / Cabbage Salad / Greek Fries
SHORT RIBS$36.00
Roasted Mushroom-White Truffle Risotto,
Beef Au Jus, Kale, Spicy Pickled Cherry Peppers
Greek salad$14.00
Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta Cheese,
Bell Peppers, Lemon Dressing, Maras Pepper
BEEF + LAMB GYRO$20.00
Thinly Sliced Rotisserie Beef and Lamb, Spicy Aio-li, Cabbage Slaw, Tzatziki, Greek Fries
Beef & Lamb Gyro Kebab$18.00
Thinly Sliced Doner/ Spicy Aioli / Cabbage Slaw / Tzatziki /Greek Fries
Greek Fries$8.00
With Spicy Aioli
Hummus$12.00
With Smoked Paprika Evoo, Pine Nuts, Pita
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1480 1st St

Napa CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

