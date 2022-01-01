Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Taunton
/
Taunton
/
Cake
Taunton restaurants that serve cake
Grilla Greek Kouzina - 224 Broadway
224 Broadway, Taunton
No reviews yet
Almond Vanilla Cake
$5.00
More about Grilla Greek Kouzina - 224 Broadway
Los Jefes Comida
71 Broadway, Taunton
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$4.00
More about Los Jefes Comida
Browse other tasty dishes in Taunton
Quesadillas
Tacos
Nachos
Cookies
Rice Bowls
More near Taunton to explore
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Norton
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
North Easton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
South Easton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(572 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston