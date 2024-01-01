Pies in Taunton
Taunton restaurants that serve pies
More about Grilla Greek Kouzina - 224 Broadway
Grilla Greek Kouzina - 224 Broadway
224 Broadway, Taunton
|Orange Pie
|$5.00
Layers of Phyllo, Syrup, Orange
More about Brack's Grille and Tap - Taunton 2097 Bay St
Brack's Grille and Tap - Taunton 2097 Bay St
2097 Bay Street, Taunton
|PEANUT BUTTER PIE
|$8.99
Our light and creamy filling is made with Reese's Peanut Butter and then topped with chunks of Reese's PB cups. We drizzle it with Hershey Dark Chocolate Fudge and Hershey caramel and place in a chocolate cookie crust. Crust... made with, you guessed it, Hershey Cocoa.