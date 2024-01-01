Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Taunton

Taunton restaurants
Taunton restaurants that serve pies

Grilla Greek Kouzina - 224 Broadway

224 Broadway, Taunton

Orange Pie$5.00
Layers of Phyllo, Syrup, Orange
Brack's Grille and Tap - Taunton 2097 Bay St

2097 Bay Street, Taunton

PEANUT BUTTER PIE$8.99
Our light and creamy filling is made with Reese's Peanut Butter and then topped with chunks of Reese's PB cups. We drizzle it with Hershey Dark Chocolate Fudge and Hershey caramel and place in a chocolate cookie crust. Crust... made with, you guessed it, Hershey Cocoa.
