Chicken wraps in Taunton
Taunton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Torched Kitchen & Bar - 15 School St
15 School St, Taunton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Grilled or fried Buffalo chicken stuffed into a warm wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and ranch. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon and honey-dijon stuffed into a warm wrap with fries.
Brack's Grille and Tap - Taunton 2097 Bay St
2097 Bay Street, Taunton
|HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders, fresh mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and bacon all drizzled with honey mustard dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.