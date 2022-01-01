Go
Toast

Teriyaki House

We feature a contemporary, exhibition kitchen, allowing you to see Traditional Japanese Tappanyaki Cooking. The oriental ranges with high flame jet burners for wok-cooked dishes are used to quickly seal in natural flavors and juices without making food greasy.

32 W Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN FINGERS (6 pcs)$4.75
SPRING ROLL$3.00
SPICY TUNA ROLL$6.75
CRAB RANGOON (4 pcs)$3.45
GENERAL TAO'S CHICKEN$9.50
SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)$3.00
BONELESS SPARERIBS$4.75
PORK GYOZA$4.00
CHICKEN BOWL$6.50
SPICY CHICKEN BOWL$6.75
See full menu

Location

32 W Broadway

South Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Worden Hall

No reviews yet

Named after a 19th century guest house in historic Saratoga Springs, NY, Worden Hall offers guests genuine hospitality in modern day South Boston.
This restaurant from Hawkeye Hospitality offers modern American cuisine while providing a gathering place for family, friends, locals and visitors alike. In addition to a seasonal food menu, Worden Hall has an extensive craft beverage program with 40 rotating draft beers, a selection of over 100 whiskeys and modern inventive cocktails.

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline | DC

Bar Mezzana

No reviews yet

Located in the South End’s Ink Block development, Bar Mezzana is Chef Colin Lynch's coastal Italian restaurant focusing on crudo, hand-made pasta, a compelling wine program, and craft cocktails.

Six / West

No reviews yet

Six West is located on the first floor of the Cambria Hotel Boston

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston