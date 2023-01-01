The Bushnell -
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford CT 06106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Terreno at Goodwin Hotel - 1 Haynes Street
No Reviews
1 Haynes Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurant
The Russell Restaurant Group - Downtown Hartford
No Reviews
187 Allyn Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurant