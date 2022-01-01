Go
The Joy Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

548 Crescent Boulevard • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MALIBU$8.50
avocado, red pepper flakes, tomato, hemp seeds,
POW POW BOWL
Acai, almond milk, dates, banana, cocoa
Topped with almond butter, granola, strawberries and chia seeds
THE HILLTOPPER
Acai, almond butter, dates, banana, spinach
Topped with granola, coconut shred, blueberries and drizzled with honey
16oz RENEWED$7.95
KALE, CUCUMBER, CELERY, LEMON, APPLE AND PARSLEY
DETOX & MAKE YOUR CELLS DANCE! PURIFYING GREEN GOODNESS
PARADISE
STRAWBERRY, BANANA, ORANGE, VANILLA, ALMOND MILK
JOY JUICE 6 PACK SPECIAL$39.75
BRAVE
KALE, SPINACH, APPLE, PINEAPPLE, LEMON, GINGER, CAYENNE
BUZZED
COLD BREW COFFEE, COCOA POWDER, BANANA, ALMOND BUTTER, VANILLA, DATES, ALMOND MILK
16oz HEALED$7.95
CARROT, ORANGE, GINGER, TURMERIC , LEMON AND APPLE
ANIT-INFLAMMATORY & IMMUNE BOOSTING LIQUID GOLD
GRATEFUL
BANANA, MANGO, SPINACH, COCONUT WATER
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

548 Crescent Boulevard

Glen Ellyn IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
