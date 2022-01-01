Go
The Ministry

SANDWICHES

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102 • $

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$9.50
Breakfast Bun$8.00
Cappuccino$4.50
Latte$4.75
Classic Toast$3.50
Matcha Latte
Mocha$5.00
Chicken, Farro & Cranberry$14.50
Angel's Oatmeal$9.50
Doña Adelita's Banana Bread$3.75
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Friday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
SaturdayClosed
