The O & E Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
1419 Eastern Ave Se
Location
1419 Eastern Ave Se
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
C’s Fish Fry
Come in and enjoy!
Rising Grinds Cafe
Breakfast, Soul Food, and family. Come and eat with us!
Hall Street Bakery
Hall Street Bakery is a family-owned bakery and restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our mission is to create excellent, wholesome products, inviting neighborhood places, rewarding careers for our employees, and vitality and economic success for the communities where we do business.
Each day features freshly baked, hand-crafted pastries and artisan breads. You will also find coffee, tea, espresso beverages, breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime fare, hot sandwiches, pizza, wine and beer.
Welcome!
Jim and Barb McClurg, Founders
Big Fish Wings & Things
A celebration of Grand Rapids' cultural diversity, Big Fish is a unique fast food establishment formed in order to bring people together through delicious foods.