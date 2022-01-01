The Quiet Few
Your neighborhood tavern. Top Shelf, Low brow.
HAMBURGERS
331 Sumner St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
331 Sumner St
East Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Americano Espresso Bar
Independent, locally crafted artisanal coffees, food, and more
Cunard Tavern
Your friendly East Boston gastropub with TopDeck roofdeck and skyline views.
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
With a globally-inspired menu led by Culinary Director Marc Orfaly, ReelHouse offers an innovative take on fresh New England fare with coastal influences from around the world. Enjoy handmade cocktails on our lively outdoor patio with expansive views of the city and Boston Harbor for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
We look forward to serving you!
Cafe Iterum
Come in and enjoy!