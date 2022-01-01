Go
The Quiet Few

Your neighborhood tavern. Top Shelf, Low brow.

HAMBURGERS

331 Sumner St • $$

Popular Items

Hell Yeah$18.00
Double 4oz *secret* smash patties, Hell Yeah sauce, "shredduce," smoked onions, B&B pickles, sesame seed brioche bun
Scotty's Breakfast Biscuit Sammie$7.00
Homemade buttermilk biscuit, hot sauce & 2 fried Eggs. Build it up!
THE HANGOVER BURGER: Jumbo buttermilk biscuit, 2 4oz "secret" patties, egg, hell yea sauce, bacon, smoked onion, cheese,"shredduce", pickles
Simple Smash Burger$12.00
6oz Whiskey marinated beef patty, american, cheddar, garden (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion), Potato roll
Seasoned Fries$6.00
served with Spicy mayo.
Hot Fried Chicken$14.00
Pickle brined & buttermilk fried chicken thigh, tossed in Nashville hot sauce with grillos pickles on Texas toast.
Bacon, Egg n Cheese$9.00
"Enchilada" Black Bean Burger$14.00
Poblano-Mole sauce, cumin crema, salsa, cheddar, pickled onion, cilantro,
crispy corn tortilla, Adela's bun.
*ALLERGY NOTE: Poblano-Mole sauce contains peanut & sesame!
Tray O' Wings
8/16/24 piece; choice of Buffalo or a rotating "Flavor of the Month" with blue cheese, ranch and veggies. One sauce per 8 pieces.
*Decmber"FOM:"Tomatillo Salsa Verde: Roasted pobalano peppers & tomatillo salsa verde, cumin crema, pickled onion, cilantro, lime
Return of the Mac$10.00
Baby shells, Velveeta & cheddar sauce, toasted ritz crumbs (Make it "Dirty" add cajun chopped steak and jalapeno+$7)
Cold Brew$5.00
20oz Homemade Cold Brew, using Gracenote Coffee Beans

Location

331 Sumner St

East Boston MA

