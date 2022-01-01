Go
La Hacienda Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128

Popular Items

Combo Fajitas
All our fajitas are served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Toppings include lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Pupusas
Mexican Enchilada$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Burritos
12 inch Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, jalapenos, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Plato Montanero$21.00
A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes a grilled steak, fried egg, pork rind, sweet plantains, beans, rice, and a house salad
Fajitas
Chips con Salsa$3.00
Nachos$10.00
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas$10.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Tacos
Location

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128

East Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

