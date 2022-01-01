Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Item pic

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken (no fajita) Taco Salad$14.95
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Chicken Grilled Pineapple$18.00
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled with chicken , mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese . Served with Spanish rice , beans & guacamole garnish
Steak & Chicken Grilled Pineapple$18.00
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple cooked with steak , chicken, mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans And guacamole garnish
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Consumer pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Toledo

Main St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.95
More about Real Seafood Co. Toledo
Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about ICE Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo.
Grilled Chicken Burger$6.99
Six-ounce chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo.
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$3.99
Six-ounce grilled chicken breast.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
Ice Restaurant image

 

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Ice Restaurant

