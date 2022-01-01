Grilled chicken in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Grilled Chicken (no fajita) Taco Salad
|$14.95
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
|Chicken Grilled Pineapple
|$18.00
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled with chicken , mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese . Served with Spanish rice , beans & guacamole garnish
|Steak & Chicken Grilled Pineapple
|$18.00
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple cooked with steak , chicken, mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans And guacamole garnish
More about ICE Restaurant
ICE Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
FRENCH FRIES
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$6.99
Six-ounce chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo.
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$3.99
Six-ounce grilled chicken breast.