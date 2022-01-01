Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Tomah

Tomah restaurants
Tomah restaurants that serve cheese pizza

TAPHOUSE TWENTY image

FRENCH FRIES

TAPHOUSE TWENTY

201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$6.99
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
Murray's on Main image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Murray's on Main

810 Superior Ave, Tomah

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Pizza$15.95
Homemade Gooey Mac and Cheese baked to perfection.
Cheese Pizza$11.95
Made with Homemade Red Sauce
More about Murray's on Main

