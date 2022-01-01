Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese pizza in
Tomah
/
Tomah
/
Cheese Pizza
Tomah restaurants that serve cheese pizza
FRENCH FRIES
TAPHOUSE TWENTY
201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah
No reviews yet
Cheese Pizza
$6.99
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Murray's on Main
810 Superior Ave, Tomah
Avg 4.5
(180 reviews)
Mac & Cheese Pizza
$15.95
Homemade Gooey Mac and Cheese baked to perfection.
Cheese Pizza
$11.95
Made with Homemade Red Sauce
More about Murray's on Main
