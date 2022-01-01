Vegetarian pizza in Travelers Rest
Travelers Rest restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
Sidewall Pizza Company
99 Cleveland Street, Greenville
|Roasted Vegetable Pizza
|$18.75
roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
|Summer Vegetable Pizza
|$19.75
rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
|GF Summer Vegetable Pizza
|$19.75
Gluten free crust - rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidewall Pizza Company
35 S Main St, Travelers Rest
|Summer Vegetable Pizza
|$19.75
rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
|GF Summer Vegetable Pizza
|$19.75
Gluten free crust - rosemary garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, summer squash marinated with shallots in a white balsamic vinaigrette, broccoli, finished with fresh grape tomatoes, fresh basil & pecorino
|GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza
|$18.75
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese