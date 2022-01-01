Chicken marsala in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.99
Two chicken breasts sauteed in olive oil with mushrooms, garlic and sweet Marsala wine with pencil points
More about Villaggio Iccara
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.40
Sautéed chicken in a mushroom marsala wine sauce, penne
|Chicken Marsala 🥡
|$23.40
Sautéed chicken in a mushroom marsala wine sauce, penne