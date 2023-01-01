Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Veggie Sandwich (V/GFP)$0.00
Eggplant, Portobello, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Baby Spinach, and White Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta
More about UDC
The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$11.75
More about The Brookwood Cafe

