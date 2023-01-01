Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie sandwiches in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Veggie Sandwiches
Trenton restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
No reviews yet
Grilled Veggie Sandwich (V/GFP)
$0.00
Eggplant, Portobello, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Baby Spinach, and White Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta
More about UDC
The Brookwood Cafe
3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville
No reviews yet
Veggie Sandwich
$11.75
More about The Brookwood Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Cookies
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Soup
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried Rice
Caprese Salad
Caesar Salad
Egg Salad Sandwiches
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(692 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(73 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2295 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(725 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1088 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston