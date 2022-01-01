Penne in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve penne
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Pasta Marinara Penne
|$9.95
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Vodka Penne Pizza
Penne pasta in our pink sauce flamed with vodka, prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
|Penne Romagna
|$21.90
A succulent bolognese ragu with a touch of cream and shaved parmigiano
|Penne Romagna 🥡
