Penne in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve penne

Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Marinara Penne$9.95
More about Diamond's
Item pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vodka Penne Pizza
Penne pasta in our pink sauce flamed with vodka, prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
Penne Romagna$21.90
A succulent bolognese ragu with a touch of cream and shaved parmigiano
Penne Romagna 🥡
A succulent bolognese ragu with a touch of cream and shaved parmigiano
More about Villaggio Iccara
Marsilio's Kitchen image

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Penne Marinara$9.95
More about Marsilio's Kitchen

