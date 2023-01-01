Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Truckee

Truckee restaurants
Truckee restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Glenshire Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Glenshire Pizza Company

10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
More about Glenshire Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Truckee Brewing Company - Soaring Ranch

10001 Soaring Way Suite A, Truckee

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$21.00
The best cheesesteak in town served on a sourdough roll. Comes topped with caramelized onion, mushroom, sautéed red pepper, mozzarella cheese, and warm quest.
More about Truckee Brewing Company - Soaring Ranch

