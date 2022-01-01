Cherry Street breakfast spots you'll love

SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Chopped$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
Okie$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
More about SOCIETY
Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Humboldt$12.50
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Kilkenny Irish Pub image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Butter Slip$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
Potato Soup$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
Pretzels$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub

