Cherry Street breakfast spots you'll love

SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Shroom
|$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
|Chopped
|$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
|Okie
|$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Humboldt
|$12.50
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|1/2 Butter Slip
|$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
|Potato Soup
|$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
|Pretzels
|$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.