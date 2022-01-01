Cobb salad in Cherry Street
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken
|Cobb Salad Small
|$6.00
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Trinity Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab and chilled shrimp with black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing