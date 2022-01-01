Chicken sandwiches in Tuscaloosa

Go
Tuscaloosa restaurants
Toast

Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Twelve25 image

 

Twelve25

1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken: monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, champion sauce
Fried Chicken: honey dijon, mixed greens, swiss cheese
More about Twelve25
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Tuscaloosa

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Curly Fries

Map

More near Tuscaloosa to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Prattville

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston