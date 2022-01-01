Chicken sandwiches in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Twelve25
Twelve25
1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken: monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, champion sauce
Fried Chicken: honey dijon, mixed greens, swiss cheese
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles