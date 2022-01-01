Burritos in Tyler
Tyler restaurants that serve burritos
Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Burrito Dinner
|$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
|Primo Burrito Bowl
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
|Bean Burrito
|$3.99
Posados Cafe
3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
