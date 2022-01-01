Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Union City

Union City restaurants
Union City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Bricks and Brews

204 S. First St., Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
chicken salad$12.00
chicken breast, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons
More about Bricks and Brews
Item pic

 

Sammie's

1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Berry Chicken Salad$7.99
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Plump Ripe Blueberries & Blackberries, Fresh Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, & Walnuts, on a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with our Raspberry Vinaigrette
More about Sammie's

