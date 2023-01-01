Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Upton

Upton restaurants
Toast

Upton restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub

16 Milford St, Upton

Chocolate Lava Cake$7.50
More about Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits

118 Main Street, West Upton

Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$7.00
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
More about 118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits

