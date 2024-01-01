Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Urbandale

Go
Urbandale restaurants
Toast

Urbandale restaurants that serve corn dogs

Main pic

 

Scornovacca's Urbandale -

8561 Hickman Rd, Urbandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Dog$6.95
More about Scornovacca's Urbandale -
The Urban Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
Served With Fries
More about The Urban Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Urbandale

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Coleslaw

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Urbandale to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1866 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston