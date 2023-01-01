Shrimp tacos in Urbandale
Urbandale restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
4810 86th Street, Urbandale
|Sriracha Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Lightly breaded or grilled shrimp lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo and Sriracha drizzle. Served on three corn or flour tortillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Urban Grill
3651 86th St, Urbandale
|3 Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened Shrimp, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.
|2 Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Blackened Shrimp, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.