Asian salad in Vacaville

Vacaville restaurants
Vacaville restaurants that serve asian salad

Fire Wings - Vacaville, CA

1021 Helen Power Dr., Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings - Vacaville, CA
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Vacaville

661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Vacaville

