Crepes in Venice

More about Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave
Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave
1740 E Venice Ave, Venice
|Cinnamon Crepes
|$9.89
House Crepes filled with strawberry cream cheese, strawberries, banana. and topped with whip
More about Skillets Restaurant
Skillets Restaurant
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|3 Crepes
|$8.95
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
|Crepe Platter
|$12.95
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
|Crepe Suzette
|$11.75
Topped with Fresh Strawberries and served with a side of Warm Orange Syrup.