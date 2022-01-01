Reuben in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve reuben
The Soda Fountain
349 W Venice Ave, Venice
|Mr. Reuben
|$12.69
Grilled rye bread stacked with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served with your choice of side
FISH AND CHIPS
British Open Pub
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$16.50
Lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$14.00
Skillets
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.