Reuben in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve reuben

The Soda Fountain

349 W Venice Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mr. Reuben$12.69
Grilled rye bread stacked with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served with your choice of side
More about The Soda Fountain
British Open Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS

British Open Pub

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Avg 3.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$16.50
Lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
More about British Open Pub
Blu Island Bistro image

 

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$14.00
More about Blu Island Bistro
Item pic

 

Skillets

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets

Punta Gorda

