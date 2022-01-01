Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken in
Versailles
/
Versailles
/
Grilled Chicken
Versailles restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles
Avg 4.7
(212 reviews)
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN
$4.00
More about Wallace Station
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles
Avg 4.3
(585 reviews)
White Chicken Chili W Grilled Cheese
$11.99
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
