Grilled chicken in Versailles

Versailles restaurants
Versailles restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Wallace Station image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN$4.00
More about Wallace Station
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant image

 

Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chicken Chili W Grilled Cheese$11.99
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

