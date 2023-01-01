Chicken wraps in Versailles
Versailles restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Cluckers - Versailles
Cluckers - Versailles
480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and bacon. Served with choice of side item.
Spice it up the way you want by adding one of our signature sauces inside.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of either Mild, Hot or Hen Hot sauce then wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, cole slaw, red onion and pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of side item.
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item.
