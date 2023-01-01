Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Versailles

Versailles restaurants
Toast

Versailles restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Ricardo's Grill & Pub

110 Frankfort Street, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Chicken salad on a croissant with leaf lettuce and bacon with one side item.
More about Ricardo's Grill & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Cluckers - Versailles

480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.49
CLUCKERS chicken salad wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item.
.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
A heaping mound of CLUCKERS chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.
More about Cluckers - Versailles

