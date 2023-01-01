Chicken salad sandwiches in Versailles
Versailles restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Ricardo's Grill & Pub
Ricardo's Grill & Pub
110 Frankfort Street, Versailles
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Chicken salad on a croissant with leaf lettuce and bacon with one side item.
More about Cluckers - Versailles
Cluckers - Versailles
480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.49
CLUCKERS chicken salad wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item.
.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
A heaping mound of CLUCKERS chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.