Chicken salad in Vicksburg

Vicksburg restaurants
Vicksburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rusty’s Riverfront Grill

901 Washington Street, Vicksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
Our House Salad topped with your choice of Chicken
More about Rusty’s Riverfront Grill
Billy's Italian Restaurant - Suite 112B

4000 S FRONTAGE RD, Vicksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.00
Chicken Salad 'Salad'$13.00
mixed greens, chicken salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini
Chicken Salad Po'Boy$12.00
chicken salad, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Billy's Italian Restaurant - Suite 112B

