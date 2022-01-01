Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vicksburg restaurants you'll love

Vicksburg restaurants
  • Vicksburg

Vicksburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Vicksburg restaurants

Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Key City Brewery & Eatery

1311 Washington St, Vicksburg

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Half-Chicken$26.00
marinated in yogurt and spices with roasted root vegetables, cashew cream, puffed quinoa, olive, and fennel
Buffalo Wings$15.00
8 wings
A Proper Patty-Melt$16.00
double patty, shaved onions, american cheese, special sauce on homemade brioche, served with fries
More about Key City Brewery & Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Fit Chef Catering - Vicksburg

3401 Halls Ferry Road, Vicksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fit Chef Catering - Vicksburg
10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill image

BBQ • GRILL

10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill

1301 Washington St,Fl 10, Vicksburg

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
More about 10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill
Relish Bistro image

 

Relish Bistro

1104 Washington St Vicksburg, MS 39183, Vicksburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Relish Bistro
The Biscuit Company image

 

The Biscuit Company

1100 Washington S, Vicksburg

No reviews yet
More about The Biscuit Company
Restaurant banner

 

Culleys BBQ

3046 Indiana Ave Ste L, Vicksburg

No reviews yet
More about Culleys BBQ
