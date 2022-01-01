Cake in Vinton
Vinton restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
1219 E washington ave, Vinton
|Limoncello cake
|$5.50
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
126 E Lee Ave, Vinton
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$14.00
Two poached eggs, crab cake, hollandaise sauce, served over a croissant
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$10.00
Salmon cake made with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh bread with aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Crab Cakes Family Dinner
|$75.00
Six of our house-made crab cakes baked to perfection. Comes with roasted potatoes and a pan of salad (serves 4)