Cake in Vinton

Vinton restaurants
Vinton restaurants that serve cake

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs

1219 E washington ave, Vinton

Avg 4.3 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Limoncello cake$5.50
More about Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro image

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton

126 E Lee Ave, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$14.00
Two poached eggs, crab cake, hollandaise sauce, served over a croissant
Salmon Cake Sandwich$10.00
Salmon cake made with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh bread with aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion
Crab Cakes Family Dinner$75.00
Six of our house-made crab cakes baked to perfection. Comes with roasted potatoes and a pan of salad (serves 4)
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton

