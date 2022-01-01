Go
Walden Italian Kitchen

Mama Mia, Come in and Enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

92 Commonwealth Ave • $

Avg 4 (220 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parm Calzone$10.95
French Fries$4.95
Slice Cheese$3.75
Greek Salad$10.95
Soda$2.65
Walden Salad$10.95
Lg Cheese$13.95
Traditional Thin Crust
Caesar Salad$9.95
House Salad$8.95
Sm Cheese$9.95
Traditional Thin Crust
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

92 Commonwealth Ave

Concord MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

