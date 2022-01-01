Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Warren

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Warren restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Salvatore's Italian Grill

8720 E Market Street, Warren

Avg 4.6 (2994 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.50
More about Salvatore's Italian Grill
Consumer pic

 

Chophouse Warren

9519 E Market St, warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$10.95
romaine tossed in classic caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese & croutons
More about Chophouse Warren

Browse other tasty dishes in Warren

Blueberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Wraps

Crispy Chicken

Cake

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Pies

Map

More near Warren to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston