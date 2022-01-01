Cookies in Warren
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Cockeye BBQ
1805 Parkman Road NW, Warren
|Cookie Monster IC
|$5.50
Cookie dough ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chip cookie dough.
|Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie
|$20.00
Our Cookie Monster ice cream inside an Oreo pie crust!
ICE CREAM
Cockeye Creamery
1805 Parkman Rd NW, Warren
