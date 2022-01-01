Grilled chicken in Warren
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Plaza Restaurant
328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and fries.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$11.95
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.75
Fresh chicken with your choice of toppings served on a Kaiser roll.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ribs n' Bones
6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren
|Grilled Chicken
|$11.99
Chicken breast char-grilled with a dash of your choice of seasoning! We love it with the Ribs' Rub - Choice of side & salad.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Char-grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with fresh lettuce, tomato & red onion. Jazz it up with some seasoning or cheese!