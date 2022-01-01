Paninis in Warren
Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
1530 Market Street, Warren
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
|$9.95
A ciabatta bun filled with grilled chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes, onions and house-made ranch dressing, then pressed on our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
|B.L.T. Panini
|$9.95
A french roll filled with crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and italian dressing, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
|4-Cheese Panini
|$8.95
A ciabatta bun loaded with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and swiss cheeses and fresh tomato slices, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.