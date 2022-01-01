Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve paninis

4cf81384-33e3-4f27-9238-4335fee09cad image

 

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

1530 Market Street, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$9.95
A ciabatta bun filled with grilled chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes, onions and house-made ranch dressing, then pressed on our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
B.L.T. Panini$9.95
A french roll filled with crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and italian dressing, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
4-Cheese Panini$8.95
A ciabatta bun loaded with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and swiss cheeses and fresh tomato slices, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
Plaza Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Plaza Restaurant

328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren

Avg 4.6 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Panini$10.95
Turkey & Bacon Panini$10.95
