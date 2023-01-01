Brisket in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve brisket
More about Kep's Place Sports Bar & Grill
Kep's Place Sports Bar & Grill
313 Muller Rd, Washington
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Brickhouse BBB
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickhouse BBB
1021 N Cummings Ln, Washington
|Beef brisket 1 pound
|$19.00
1 pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.
|Beef Brisket 1/2 pound
|$14.50
A half pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.