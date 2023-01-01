Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve brisket

Kep's Place Sports Bar & Grill

313 Muller Rd, Washington

Brisket Sandwich$15.00
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse BBB

1021 N Cummings Ln, Washington

Avg 4.2 (329 reviews)
Beef brisket 1 pound$19.00
1 pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.
Beef Brisket 1/2 pound$14.50
A half pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.
